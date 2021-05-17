Canaccord Genuity Increases The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to C$700.00

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$680.00 to C$700.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt started coverage on The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

