H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.77. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

