Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCNGF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

Shares of TCNGF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.96. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

