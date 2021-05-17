Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$93.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ONEXF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Onex from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of Onex stock traded up $3.52 on Monday, hitting $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950. Onex has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

