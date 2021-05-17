Rapidz Price Tops $0.0014 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $61,844.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00085005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.37 or 0.01234844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00064910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00114469 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,767,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

