HyperExchange (HX) Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, HyperExchange has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a market cap of $938,982.06 and $21,060.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00088749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.00449962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.00230584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $552.65 or 0.01298970 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00041921 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

