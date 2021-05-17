Collective (CO2) Price Tops $2.23 on Major Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Collective has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00005250 BTC on popular exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $344,747.18 and approximately $381.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00085005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.37 or 0.01234844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00064910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00114469 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 154,337 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

