-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.25). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.