$655.97 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce sales of $655.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $685.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $621.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $371.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.86. 4,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $147.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Visteon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

