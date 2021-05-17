Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.80.

Shares of LMT opened at $390.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

