Van Strum & Towne Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.6% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $217.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $166.18 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.46.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

