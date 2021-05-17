PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.51. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

PCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. 308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,225. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $255.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. Insiders purchased 7,402 shares of company stock worth $110,018 over the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

