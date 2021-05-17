D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 75,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,324. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $4,263,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock valued at $127,765,707. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

