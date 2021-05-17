Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 1,900 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Express by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 151,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,601,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.58. 22,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.64. The stock has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.