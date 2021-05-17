Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 83,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

