Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 83,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

