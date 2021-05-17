Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock valued at $95,775,883 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $2.75 on Monday, hitting $136.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average is $208.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

