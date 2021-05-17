Joint Ventures 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,472.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $53,792.86 and approximately $8,472.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00085265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00023195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.63 or 0.01252114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00063404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00114455 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

