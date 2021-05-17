Ï„Bitcoin Price Tops $45,656.44 on Major Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.15 million and approximately $313.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $45,656.44 or 1.05742296 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00089052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.00454748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.00229663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.93 or 0.01317659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00041978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “Î¤BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.