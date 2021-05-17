Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.
Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,016. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.
