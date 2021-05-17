Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,016. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

