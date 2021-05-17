Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $89.33 Average PT from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.36. 1,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,904. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,316. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,986 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

