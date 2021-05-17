MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.90 million.

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.48. 12,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,243. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

