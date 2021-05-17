Slow Capital Inc. Buys 1,380 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks stock opened at $111.40 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 144.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

