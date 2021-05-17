Destination Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.18 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

