Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 86,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 88,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $222.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

