Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $214.49 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.