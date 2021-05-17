Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Consolidated Planning Corp’s Largest Position

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 44.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $69,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 522,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.49 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

