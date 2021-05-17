Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $71.51

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.51, but opened at $73.96. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $73.48, with a volume of 1,510 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $58,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $3,870,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $6,495,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

