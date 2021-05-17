Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up to $15.90

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $16.57. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 145 shares traded.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $619.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 314,497 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 95,325 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

