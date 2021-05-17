Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Major Shareholder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,941. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BancFirst by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

