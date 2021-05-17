Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Purchases $34,380.00 in Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catherine Cusack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Catherine Cusack purchased 1,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $17,340.00.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.14. 38,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,733. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 403,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 151,573 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.