Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 343,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after buying an additional 42,902 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $78.30 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

