480,778 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 480,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,022,000. Zoetis comprises about 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Zoetis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Zoetis by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Zoetis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 98,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Zoetis by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,415,000 after purchasing an additional 98,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $172.29 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.31 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

