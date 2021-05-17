ENI (NYSE:E) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.50

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 3550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on E shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 2.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ENI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

