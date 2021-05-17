Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 3.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $36.30. 8,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,605,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,940,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,229,000 after buying an additional 1,312,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,146,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,968,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,115,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.