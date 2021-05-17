Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.65.

Shares of CLR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.59. 9,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,968. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

