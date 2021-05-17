PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $173.24

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.24 and last traded at $172.51, with a volume of 6162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $17,534,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

