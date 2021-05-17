PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $246.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

