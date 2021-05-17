The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Decreased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 3.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $110,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,722. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.99 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 180.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

