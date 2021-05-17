Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Trims Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,266 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Natera by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 65,050 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Natera by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Natera by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $334,826.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,571,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $91.56. 17,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,942. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.