Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises approximately 1.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,122,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 750.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 168,769 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 143,985 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.04. The company had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,695. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.58 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.28 and a 200-day moving average of $178.61.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

