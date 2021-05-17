Citigroup Boosts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $55.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.43. 78,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $50.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,114.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.