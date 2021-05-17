Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,925 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 177,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,448. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

