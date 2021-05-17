MiL.k Price Down 27.6% Over Last Week (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $107.17 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00088086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.54 or 0.00456015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00229736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.58 or 0.01326428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00042303 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

