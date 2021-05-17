Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $202.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

