NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NNGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NNGRY traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,480. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. NN Group has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

