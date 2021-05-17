Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.91% of Regal Beloit worth $52,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 881.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 476,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

RBC traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.62. 395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,877. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

