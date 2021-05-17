Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $53,445,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

ALGM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,612. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

