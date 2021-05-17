American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.22. 33,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

