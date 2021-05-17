Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Sells C$67,400.00 in Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$67,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,000 shares in the company, valued at C$934,000.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 1,400 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$2,814.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 96,800 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$194,568.00.

Shares of CXB stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75.

CXB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

