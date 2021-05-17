Element Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

IGOV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.92. 2,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,335. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

